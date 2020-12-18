Tinsel and COVID tests: how some families hope to gather for a pandemic Christmas

The Matheson family poses for a photo during last year's Christmas dinner in Kenora, Ont., on Dec. 25, 2019, in this family handout photo. The dining room table in the Matheson house runs long, so long that Cheryl Kinney Matheson wondered if it provided the social distance needed for COVID-19 precautions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Cheryl Kinney Matheson *MANDATORY CREDIT*