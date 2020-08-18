Appeals court rules Spanish museum can keep looted Nazi art

FILE - This May 12, 2005 file photo shows a visitor viewing the Impressionist painting called "Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie" painted in 1897 by Camille Pissarro, on display in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 ruled that a priceless Camille Pissarro painting a Jewish woman traded to the Nazis to escape the Holocaust in 1939 may remain the property of the Spanish museum that acquired it in 1992. (AP Photo/Mariana Eliano, File)