Documentary focuses on unlikely champion of Mexican cuisine

This image released by Honeywater Films shows Diana Kennedy in a scene from the documentary "Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy." The documentary traces the unlikely rise of an Englishwoman who became one of the most respected authorities on Mexican food. She's been called ‚Äúthe Julia Child of Mexico,‚Äù ‚Äúthe Mick Jagger of Mexican Cuisine‚Äù and even the ‚ÄúIndiana Jones of food.‚Äù (Honeywater Films via AP)