A new report estimates Canadian families will spend up to $487 more on groceries and at restaurants next year.
The annual food price report anticipates the average Canadian family will spend two to four per cent more to feed themselves in 2020.
Researchers from Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph say they expect higher prices in all eight categories it tracks with the biggest jump expected in meat, with an increase of four to six per cent.
They anticipate increases of two to four per cent in food sold at restaurants, as well as seafood and vegetables.
The estimated rise in vegetable prices comes after a staggering 12 per cent increase last year, which the report tracks as between Oct. 2018 to Sept. 2019.
Researchers say the price hikes come amid global trade instability and the effects of climate change, among other factors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4 2019.
