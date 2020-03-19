Music festival, barbecue championship postponed in Memphis

FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo fans take in The Flaming Lips performance at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday, March 19, 2020 that the two cornerstones of the city's month-long tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, file)