Tips for better handwashing: lather longer and skip the hand dryer

A man washes his hands in Montreal on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. It took the arrival of a frightening new coronavirus to put fresh scrutiny on a healthy habit that global health officials say is one of the best ways to prevent infection: handwashing. But are we really that bad at something all of us ostensibly do multiple times a day? Yes, and specatularly so, according to an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson