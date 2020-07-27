Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, right, checks the dress of model Sayoko Yamaguchi at a studio in Tokyo, in Nov. 1982. Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie has died of leukemia, his company said on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was 76. (Kyodo News via AP)