No concrete evidence ibuprofen makes COVID-19 worse: health experts

Boxes of Tylenol are seen at a pharmacy in Laval, Que., on January 26, 2017. Canadian health officials are trying to calm fears that anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen can worsen COVID-19 symptoms by stressing the lack of concrete evidence. Debate over whether ibuprofen products such as Advil should be bypassed for acetominophen medications including Tylenol continues to rage among many people confused by conflicting reports spreading online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz