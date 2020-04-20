Sirio Maccioni, who opened famed eatery Le Cirque, dies

FILE - This Nov. 12, 1999 file photo shows restaurateur Sirio Maccioni, owner of Le Cirque 2000, standing inside the celebrated French restaurant in New York. Maccioni, who opened the celebrated French restaurant Le Cirque in New York and watched it grow into arguably Manhattan’s favorite dining room of the rich and famous, has died in Italy. He was 88. Maccioni's son, Mauro, told The Associated Press that his father died in the family's villa in Tuscany early Monday, April 20, 2020. He had suffered from the effects of a stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, the son said. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)