Royals can expect 'deferential' Canadian media coverage, says expert

A journalism expert says Prince Harry and Meghan may have been drawn to Canada's "deferential" media culture as they mulled their part-time move across the pond.
The couple says they're taking a new tack with the press as part of the royal shakeup that will see them split their time between Canada and the U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they're opting out of the "royal rota" system, which grants a handful of U.K. outlets special access to the House of Windsor, in favour of working with "young, up-and-coming journalists."
The director of the journalism program at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus says both Harry and Meghan have been burned by the long-standing hostile relationship between the British tabloids and Buckingham Palace.
Jeffrey Dvorkin says Prince Harry saw his mother, Diana, "destroyed" by the paparazzi, while Meghan, who is biracial, has been subjected to racist coverage in the U.K.
Dvorkin says Canadian journalists tend to be less intrusive than their U.K. counterparts, but he hopes the influx of international competition will push them to dig deeper in covering the royals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.
