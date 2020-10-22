Jewish museum to honour magicians Houdini, David Copperfield

FILE - This circa 1899, file photo, shows escape artist Harry Houdini in chains. The Philadelphia-based National Museum of American Jewish History announced on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, it will induct illusionists Harry Houdini and David Copperfield into its hall of fame on Dec. 12. The museum says the award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews "who share and exemplify the ideals of the stories explored in the museum." (AP Photo/File)