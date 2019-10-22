The Ontario Native Women's Association launches magazine for women

TORONTO - A new magazine promises to offer an empowering voice for Indigenous women to tell their stories and celebrate their accomplishments.
The Ontario Native Women's Association says its biannual publication "She is Wise" honours the collective wisdom and the inherent knowledge of women as leaders in their families and communities.
The inaugural cover story centres on the association's "honorary grandmother" Dorothy Wynne, who has dedicated much of her life to preserving the cultural teachings and traditions of the Cree Nation.
Other stories examine sexual violence, a ONWA report into services for survivors of human trafficking, and new federal legislation that gives Indigenous status to descendants of women who marry out of the community.
The publication will also support the ONWA's work to end racism and violence.
The magazine is available in print and online at www.onwa.ca
