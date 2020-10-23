Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule

A store clerk shows a plant based burger at a supermarket chain in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. European lawmakers rejected Friday proposals that could have prevented plant-based products without meat from being labeled sausages or burgers. Following the votes on agricultural products at the European Parliament, the so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)