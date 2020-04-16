'Dreary summer' expected in California as virus dims plans

FILE - In this March 22, 2020, file photo, is a view of cable car tracks leading down Hyde Street towards a deserted Fisherman's Wharf and Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. If California Gov. Gavin Newsom's so-called roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions hinted at a return to a normal Californians could appreciate - a summer trip in the car - it quickly became apparent they wouldn't be leaving home soon. The governor's sobering message foreshadows a summer without baseball games under the lights, large outdoor concerts, rides at amusement parks or trips to the beach. In short: a summer bummer. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)