Mena Massoud's 'Evolving Vegan' is a cookbook, travel guide and family homage

The cookbook "Evolving Vegan" by Mena Massoud is shown in this undated handout photo. As immigrants from Egypt, "Aladdin" star Mena Massoud's parents worked hard to establish themselves in any job they could get when they first moved the family to Markham, Ont. His father, a satellite engineer in Egypt, first delivered pizzas in their new home city, then worked in a VHS factory and eventually managed a refurbishment centre for Rogers. His mother worked in a coffee shop. Massoud pays homage to his mother with his new cookbook, "Evolving Vegan" (Tiller Press), which has some of her traditional Egyptian, meat-free recipes as well as some of his own dishes from his plant-based diet he started in 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tiller Press