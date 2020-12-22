Louis Vuitton yoga mat made of leather draws Hindu complaint

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2005, file photo, a crowd gathers in front of French luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton's landmark store on the Champs Elysees in Paris, during its reopening ceremony after a 20-month redesign and enlargement project. In a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, called on Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide leather, saying the mat is "highly inappropriate" to practicing Hindus who regard cows as sacred symbols of life. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)