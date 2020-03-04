Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness

Charles Albright, executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Editas Medicine, a genome-editing company, in Cambridge, Mass., walks through the company's office on Jan. 8, 2020. “We literally have the potential to take people who are essentially blind and make them see,” said Albright, whose company is developing a gene editing treatment for blindness with Dublin-based Allergan. “We think it could open up a whole new set of medicines to go in and change your DNA." (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)