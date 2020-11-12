New centre dedicated to improving health-care for First Nation, Inuit, and Métis

Renee Linklater, right, senior director of Shkaabe Makwa in Toronto, is seen in an undated handout photo with Shkaabe Makwa's first medical director Dr. James Makokis, a Plains Cree, two-spirit physician from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta. Shkaabe Makwa is a new Indigenous-led centre dedicated to improving health-care services for First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, *MANDATORY CREDIT*