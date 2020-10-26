Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias

FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Britain’s Prince Harry says it took him many years and the experience of living with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to understand how his privileged upbringing shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)