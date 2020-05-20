Summer Cruisin': Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to 'pod' life

Bob Boyle, owner, of the Brackley Drive-in Theatre in Brackley, P.E.I. and his daughter Addison Boyle pose for a photo on Friday, May 15, 2020. Hollywood flicks were always the main attraction at Bob Boyle's drive-in theatre on the outskirts of Brackley, P.E.I., but shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, a nearby high school made an unusual request. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis