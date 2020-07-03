'A bonanza:' researchers find evidence of ancient ochre mine in Mexican caves

A paper published Friday in the journal Science Advances says there is evidence of people prospecting for the red pigment thousands of years ago in what is today the state of Quintana Roo. A diver from the Centro Investigador del Sistema Acuífero de Quintana Roo (CINDAQ) collects charcoal samples in the oldest ochre mine ever found in the Americas, used 10,000-12,000 years ago by the earliest inhabitants of the Western hemisphere to mine the pigment mineral red ochre. The charcoal is thought to come from wood burned to light the cave for the ancient miners. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CINDAQ, *MANDATORY CREDIT*