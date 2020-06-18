Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Nine-year-old Charis Jones poses in this undated family handout photo. Charis Jones was prescribed antibiotics for asthma when she was about nine months old and later developed asthma. She's part of the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development cohort, or CHILD, data from which was used in a British Columbia study showing antibiotics prescribed to infants are linked to higher asthma rates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jacqueline Jones *MANDATORY CREDIT*