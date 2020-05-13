Judy Creighton remembered as trailblazing journalist, champion of Canadian cuisine

The Canadian Press food writer Judy Creighton is shown in an undated photo. With a pen as sharp as her knife, food writer Judy Creighton carved out space in the headlines for the everyday fare of Canadian life. Over her decades working for The Canadian Press news wire, Creighton covered the concerns that hit closest to home with rigour and relentless curiosity, tracking the cultural forces shaping the country and whetting Canadians' appetites for homegrown cuisine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP