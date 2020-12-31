Thousands still expected to celebrate new year in Las Vegas

FILE- IN this Jan. 1, 2020 file photo, fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on in Las Vegas. If ever a year's end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year's festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)