Oil, tourism, seafood -- all hit in Louisiana virus fight

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2010 file photo, roughnecks work on the drilling floor of Development Driller III, in the Gulf Of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. Attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19 have visited a kind of triple economic whammy on the state. As oil prices have plummeted, the industry laid off workers. Tourism has dried up, meaning more lost jobs. And one major tourist draw — cuisine built around fin fish, shrimp, oyster and crabs — is also suffering. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)