How COVID-19 is changing back-to-school shopping and budgets

Vonny Sweetland and his sister, who he is a guardian for, Josephine Price, 12, pose for a photograph at Wychwood Barns Park in Toronto, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Vonny Sweetland has yet to decide if he will be sending his 12-year-old sister Josephine back to class in September, but just in case he does, he's been stocking up on supplies for months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin