St. Nicholas visits Czech children while adapting to virus

A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as St. Nicholas, waits for people driving through with their cars, in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)