Canada's hospitals join fundraising efforts to close COVID-19 'gaps'

A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. Hospitals facing urgent COVID-19 needs are banding together to close funding "gaps" for their institutions and embattled health-care workers. Dubbed "The Frontline Fund," the national campaign seeks donations on behalf of more than 100 institutions across the country for supplies, staff support and research. Organizers say the money would help hospitals source personal protective equipment and ventilators, fund drug trials and vaccine research, and provide mental health support to exhausted staff. Ten per cent of funds will also go towards the northern territories and Indigenous health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward