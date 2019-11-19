Baby Shark run continues with new tour dates

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington. The ‚ÄúBaby Shark‚Äù tour is launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America. The second leg of the tour kicks off in Independence, Missouri on March 1, 2020. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)