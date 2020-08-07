Allergic reactions can happen to anyone and that includes your dog.
There are many things they can have a serious reaction to, but I find an enemy in the summertime is the industrious hornets and wasps that make their presence known all around our homes.
A dog has a habit of sticking their nose into places they should not, and that can be right into a hornet’s nest. If you think biting at and eating the hornets must not bother your dog because the dog doesn’t stop biting at them until the hornets subside; think twice.
Dogs are usually being attacked during what was probably a sniffing quest by the dog that inadvertently ended up disturbing a nest.The dog does not think of running, but can only think about stopping those things from flying in their face. I have noticed the dogs do understand that the hornets are causing the pain, and a hornet is biting them, but they do not necessarily understand to move away or run. The dogs only recourse is to continue biting at them in frantic desperation.
Hornets do not just sting once like a bumble bee, but continue to bite and attack the dog. This can cause a serious allergic reaction for the dog. I have found that even if a dog does not show swelling or immediate signs from the multiple bites, the effects from the hornets attack may actually not rear its ugly head until later that night. I have seen swelling, puking or trouble breathing far into the evening.
Please don’t get overconfident and think your dog is fine because everything appears to be normal. Also don’t be complacent if the dog only bites one hornet. Dogs, like people, are all different, and for some dogs just one bite can cause them greif. The solution until you can get to a veterinarian to get more help if the reaction is mild or serious, is giving your dog Benadryl.
One evening I was sitting on the couch and turned to look at my dog. She had a very swollen head, to a point that she was almost unrecognizable. I had no idea what had happened.
As it turned out, I was planning on carrying out a lesson with the local veterinarian in the city I was visiting and had a great direct line to help.
I called the Veterinarian and told her about my dog’s head swelling and that it seemed to be affecting her breathing. She suggested that I give the dog benadryl and of course come to see her immediately. When I asked her how much, she stated not to worry as much about that as to just get the benadryl in the dog and come to the vet immediately.
The dog was having a very serious reaction to something we later surmised had happened to her the previous day. That was my lesson on the complacency of not seeing a reaction immediately and thinking everything was all right and nothing needed to be done.
I was extremely fortunate for my circumstances and the availability of a veterinarian in a strange city in a serious time of need. I was also very happy that the person I was staying with had benadryl in her bathroom cabinet for her dog and understood what was needed.
From that day on I pay attention to what my dogs get into, swelling and breathing patterns. And I always carry Benadryl in my pack ... just in case.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.