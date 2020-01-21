Paul Kalamalka is a name which has long interested me, calling out to be researched and documented. Much of my interest in this name, of course, is because it is shared with the beautiful lake located in our valley.
Recently, while going through some Brent family documents, I discovered five vintage bank cheques, written between 1915 and 1918. Drawn upon banks in Penticton, these cheques were payable by pioneer rancher Joseph Brent (1862-1936) to Paul Kalamalka:
• June 18, 1915: $15.00, for the purchase of one calf;
• July 22, 1915: $20.00, the balance owing on the purchase of one cow;
• March 31, 1917: $8.75, for no specified debt;
• March 18, 1918: $25.00, for the purchase of one steer;
• May 3, 1918: $8.00, for repairing F. M. Buckland’s line fence.
Paul Kalamalka dutifully cashed these cheques, marking them with his X, on the back.
My interest in KalamaIka resurfaced. I checked some notes which were given to me last year by Chalk Courchane, a Wenatchee, Wash., researcher and historian. I had earlier contacted Courchane about William Pion, who came to the Central Okanagan in the autumn of 1859, accompanied by Oblate missionaries Fathers Charles Pandosy and Pierre Richard, Brother Philippe Surel, and the Laurence family.
Courchane promptly wrote back to me about Pion, generously including information about the Kalamalka surname:
“William Pion joined the HBC in approximately 1828 and had a career that spanned both the fur trade and gold rush. After the fur trade, he worked as a guide, packer and linguist. His family adopted the name “Kalamalka” which, according to a local native linguist, is actually “Taramalka” meaning “round hill at the head of long lake.” (Bruce Watson.) If it was Kalamalka, Lake Kalamalka has the fish species: Lake trout, Rainbow trout, Cutthroat trout, Burbot and Kokanee. Kalamalka Lake (aka “Kal Lake”) is a large lake in the interior plateau of southern central British Columbia, Canada, east of Okanagan and approximately 4 kilometres south of Vernon. The lake is named for the Okanagan (Okanogan U.S. spelling) Indian chief who occupied its northern shores . . .”
Additional information about Kalamalka is found in “Peon,” a detailed article written in 1950 by Okanagan historian Frank Morgan Buckland, for the “Fourteenth Report of the Okanagan Historical Society.” On page 38, Buckland wrote: “In our opinion we can hold Louis Pion (William Pion’s ancestor) responsible for the introduction of Kanaka (Hawaiian) words from his island home, and for applying to one of his children or family the name Kalamalka (a name the next generation carried as a surname).”
The first Kalamalka was known as a good hunter and brave man who shot a great grizzly bear at close quarters and danced over its still quivering body, to the amazement of the other hunters . . . A son of his, old Paul Kalamalka of Shingle Creek (where Joseph Brent and his family lived), who had been born at the head of the Lake (Lake Kalamalka) and who claimed to have seen eighty snows or more by 1916, could not, when asked, describe what the name ‘Kalamalka’ meant. It didn’t stand for anything as far as he knew — just his father’s name. In a letter dated April 4th, 1949, Margaret Titcomb, Librarian at the Bernice P. Bishop Museum, Honolulu, Hawaii, tells us our Kalamalka is probably “Kalamaleka,” the Sun of America. She suggests, “Perhaps some Hawaiian liked a family there so well that she called them ‘Kalamaleka’ — Ka (the) la (sun) Maleka (America) . . . so we can thank Louis Pion for handing down a name for one of the most beautiful lakes on the Continent of North America . . .”
The aforementioned articles provide information about the origins of the Kalamalka surname, making its way to the Okanagan Valley, and eventually naming a beautiful lake. Assuming their accuracy, these articles also tell us that Paul Kalamalka, son of “a good hunter,” was born at the head of the lake and claimed to have seen “eighty snows or more by 1916.”
The five cheques also tell us a few things. Paul Kalamalka was involved in selling cattle, he could not sign his name, and he was still living in early May of 1918, when the last cheque was cashed.
Unfortunately, these cheques do not tell us if Kalamalka was married, had children, or when and where he died and was buried.
This pioneer, who shares his name with one of our beautiful Okanagan lakes, remains elusive and largely unknown.
In her book “Q’Sapi — A History of Okanagan People as Told by Okanagan Families,” First Nations historian Shirley Louis provides biographical information about Paul Kalamalka. His March 17, 1861 baptism, as a four-year-old child, by Father Pandosy, is recorded on page 136, indicating a possible birth date of 1857. On page 137, Shirley Louis writes, “Kalamalka Paul resident of Penticton Band, died April 18, 1919 at Penticton.” The place of his burial is unknown.
Other research has been unproductive. British Columbia Vital Statistics — birth, marriage, and death registrations — include no reference to “Kalamalka” or similar surnames. Canada’s 1881, 1891, 1901, 1911, and 1921 censuses also have provided no information.
Failure to locate Paul Kalamalka — in BC Vital Statistics or Canada censuses — is not surprising. These records frequently recorded First Nations People by their given names; surnames were not used. Paul Kalamalka might be identified as “Paul Indian,” with no way of knowing if he was Paul Kalamalka.
And so the search continues . . .
Growing up in the Okanagan, I was told by well-intentioned adults that Kalamalka is Hawaiian for “lake of many colours.” While researching this article, I found no reference to this “translation.” Was it therefore just a promotional gimmick, an overly-zealous attempt to lure tourists to our beautiful Okanagan Valley?
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.
