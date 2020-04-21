Collecting postage stamps is a very personal and enjoyable hobby for people of all ages. Building a collection is a creative way of spending time and can give much satisfaction.
Stamp collecting is one of the most interesting ways to learn about other countries as well as Canada. Subjects such as people, scenery, wildlife, culture, sports, art, Olympics, or vehicles show worldwide history on many subjects from ancient time to recent events.
Three basic ways of stamp collecting are:
• A general collection from all countries and periods.
• Limiting a collection to one or more countries, which can be for a certain period of time.
T• hematic collecting — one of the most popular ways; gathering a certain subject that interests you, from any country.
Stamps generally are of two types —definitives (everyday stamps) and commemoratives (issued to mark a special event or occasion). This also includes special stamps issued to depict the life of a country such as its scenery, buildings, animals, or people.
Used stamps are a great way to start collecting at a very reasonable cost. Used stamps are gleaned from many sources, such as mail from friends and relatives, internet auction houses, and stamp club auctions. Duplicate stamps allow one to select the best one for condition and a clean postal cancel.
Duplicate stamps can also be traded with other stamp collectors, or accumulated and sold off at auctions. Stamp clubs generally have auctions and sales tables to not only purchase stamps, but to sell excess material. Being a fair trader, with trading one for one on common stamps, is used as a general rule. Condition of the stamps and more valuable ones may require some adjustment in making a fair trade.
Organizing and mounting of stamps to form a collection is as varied as your imagination. There are stock books, and various album types, some with quadrille or plain pages or sets of pages with the stamp pictures preprinted on them. Mounting of the stamps can be of many ways, and attempts to display the stamps, and protect their condition.
To identify the stamps you have acquired and to organize them, you may want to use an appropriate stamp catalogue such as the Scott, which is available from libraries on a loan basis. Used copies also often come up at our auctions. Scott catalogues have a good introduction in the front for help in identifying stamps and how to search for them in the catalogue. At the back is an index showing where the various countries are located.
If you are beginning to collect stamps, and are unsure of the what or how to do specific things, you can talk to an experienced collector for advice. These collectors usually belong to a stamp club. The Penticton and District Stamp Club is our local club, and has 40 active members at present; all willing to help a beginner of any age!
The ultimate decision is yours as to what stamps you collect and how you organize them in a manner that you enjoy. The singer Freddie Mercury collected by colour; his boyhood collection could now be considered a work of art. What about yours?