OVERVIEW: Those seeking decisions on actions to be taken are feeling the pressure. Try not to be impatient with those you need on your side. There may be some hoops to jump through by you or them. Do whatever helps to make you relax while you wait.
Sharpen skills with how you handle others or red tape. Talk to officials or authorities if it will help move things along.
Intuition can be a guide as well. Take calls or respond to relevant messages that could supply information.
The new moon in Aries fires up the urge to do something. Look at the ways to fast track or go around obstacles; use equipment. Situations ease. Love and money will grow naturally.
ARIES: The new moon in your sign sees you revved to get going. Keep an eye on your main goals.
TAURUS: Handle behind the scenes matters near or far. Agreements may need some adjustment.
GEMINI: You can smile while knowing you have the winning hand in any games that are playing.
CANCER: Work together with those in the position to help with your agenda. Expect surprises.
LEO: Others admire what you do and see you as number one in their books. Stay the course.
VIRGO: Strong feelings you have for someone may be different than the ones they have for you.
LIBRA: You become aware of extra value that you can count on. Convert to cash if you need to.
SCORPIO: Emotional or passionate words carry weight with those who count. Clarify situations.
SAGITTARIUS: Your earning capacity increases easily as others see your abilities and connect.
CAPRICORN: Your feelings become more focused in the right area or on the right people now.
AQUARIUS: Private deals or arrangements are worthwhile. Pull things together. Gains increase.
PISCES: Meet with those who will benefit from the same source or agenda as you. It works out.