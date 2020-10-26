EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Harvie Barker’s 400th column for The Herald.
Recently, I was reading a book at Skaha Lake Park when a man stopped to talk to me. I have seen him often, especially when the weather is warmer than it is now as I am writing this column. His name is Peter, and he knew I wrote a column in the Herald.
After we had talked for a while, he gave me a sheet of paper on which he had written some of his thoughts.
As he wrote: “Many of you have seen me on my (big) tricycle, go to the beach every day this summer. Because I was born and raised in Holland, a country 2 meters below sea level, I feel most comfortable when I am wet. Today was the first day I went to the beach but did not go into the lake. It was cold. And nobody else did either. So summer is over. But I’m glad I enjoyed it as long as I could.
“It seems to me that life is like that life is like that. The summer of my life was the 65 years I spent with Hennie. That summer is also over. And so when summer is also over, you ask yourself, Did I enjoy it every moment I could?”
“So, to any for you who are still in the summer of your life, enjoy every moment, because every summer comes to an end and if you have not enjoyed it as often as you could have, you will regret it and you will not get a second chance.”
In the Globe and Mail on Oct. 10, 2020, there was a two-page article on the topic of Thanksgiving. The writer said that “…gratitude is precious — but warm feelings are only the first step to living well.” Erin Anderssen wrote, “Even in a pandemic, Canadians find reasons to feel good,” but asked, “How can we turn those sentiments into action.”
In another section of the article under the heading, “How Canadians wish they had cherished life”, the writer said, “How has the pandemic changed the way Canadians cope emotionally, and the things they value?”
“This past spring, researchers in Nova Scotia tried to find out by having respondents keep daily diaries for two to four weeks. For these entries, participants — all women of various ages and from across the country — answered the question: ‘Knowing what you know now about COVID-19, the pandemic, or the general state of the world and your life, if you could send a message to yourself before the pandemic began, what would you want to tell yourself’?”
They gave two responses.
One was from a 61-year-old participant from Edmonton who wrote, “Be prepared to find the silver lining in the storm coming. It may take awhile but keep trying…there has to be one. It is going to hurt but keep looking.”
The other response was from a 45-year-old Victoria participant who said, “Don’t take grabbing a quick item from the grocery store for granted — this is a luxury now. Be thankful for everything you have, and the ease with which you can obtain it.”
So it is important to act on the warm feelings we have, for that is one way we can live life to the fullest.
May it be so for us!
