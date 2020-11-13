Helen Little, a long-time auxiliary member with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Penticton received two major accolades.
Little, 92, was installed in the Grand Auxiliary Hall of Fame and was also appointed as Mother of the Fraternal Year 2020-21 for both the North America aerie and auxiliary.
She first joined the Eagles in 1953 but left for a short period of time in 1969 when she was injured in an accident. She felt if she couldn’t contribute in a volunteer capacity that the right thing to do was to withdraw her membership.
She rejoined the Eagles in 1974 and was soon accepted as a provincial officer, progressing to the position of B.C. president in 1986 and Pacific Northwester regional president in 1995.
“We love hearing stories about her early days and some of the fundraising activities she initiated, such as the ladies fashion show where the aerie members were the models,” Eagles past provincial president Curtis Johnson said.
“Helen’s face just lights up when she talks about the trips and grand conventions she has attended over the years. We consider her a valuable resource and advisor. We treasure her as our matriarch as without her there would not be an Eagles 4281 in Penticton.
Little is credited with helping the Penticton fraternity score a plus-two net gain in membership. She was also a founding member of the Penticton auxiliary in the 1990s.
“Our Sister Helen Little is the epitome of what it means to be an Eagle,” Johnson said. “Her efforts continue to promote growth and harmony in the Ladies Auxiliary. We should all aspire to do for our auxiliaries as she has done during her combined membership of 60 years.”
It’s been an incredible year for the Penticton Eagles on the North American stage. Member Dave Smith is presently touring North America as the grand worthy president for North America.
In 2018, she was recognized by Okanagan Newspaper Group as one of the valley's 10 "most incredible seniors."