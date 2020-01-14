OVERVIEW: Those who rain on your parade need to explain the reasons why. There is always someone who thinks they know better. Discount those who don’t have any investment in the end game.
Ambitious resolve moves things forward like a steam roller with no brakes. It will take greater power now to stop the way some of this is unfolding.
Intense emotional showdowns are self defeating as respect goes out the window. Conditions will be enforced; endings likely.
Mature, level-headed individuals rise in the ranks as positions change. Some have to eat their words and move with the times. Take a break to regroup or socialize. Make decisions.
ARIES: A change in your status will also have an effect on income or assets. Negotiate carefully.
TAURUS: Sudden events could see you making decisions about where you need to be. Analyze.
GEMINI: Meetings behind closed doors grow intense causing some to spill the beans. Regroup.
CANCER: Clarify information or produce evidence to back up what you say. This will be necessary.
LEO: Changes with work or occupation could require some streamlining or renovations in the place.
VIRGO: Fresh ideas coupled with more resources can ease your situation in a better direction.
LIBRA: Assess what you need to spend on but don’t throw good money after bad. Move forward.
SCORPIO: What you say or do brings a change among those still on board. Others will leave.
SAGITTARIUS: Firm up income sources even if how it arrives is altered. Secure the process etc.
CAPRICORN: Step out of your comfort zone as you are capable of much more than you think.
AQUARIUS: Private talks or meetings bring matters to a point of no return. Plan your strategy.
PISCES: You become aware of who is loyal and who is not. This can affect the pecking order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.