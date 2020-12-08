Richard Carlson, in his book, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” has a chapter encouraging us to develop compassion in our lives.
He begins by saying, “Nothing helps us build our perspective more than developing compassion for others. Compassion is a sympathetic feeling. It involves the willingness to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, to take the focus off yourself and to imagine what it’s like to be in someone else’s predicament, and simultaneously, to feel love for that person. It’s the recognition that other people’s problems, their pain and frustrations, are every bit as real as our own — often far worse. In recognizing this fact and trying to offer some assistance, we open our hearts and greatly enhance our sense of gratitude.”
As we find with many other things in life, Carlson believes we can learn and develop compassion with practice. But, he says it involves two things: intention and action. With intention, we remind ourselves we need to open our hearts to others. Action, he says is “simply what you do about it.”
As examples, Carlson writes, “You might donate a little money or time (or both) on a regular basis to a cause near to your heart. Or perhaps you’ll offer a beautiful smile and genuine ‘hello’ to people you meet on the street. It’s not so important what you do, just that you do something. He quotes Mother Teresa who reminds us, ‘We cannot do great things on this earth. We can only do small things with great love.’”
So, Carlson believes that compassion develops our sense of gratitude. It takes our attention away from little things that we take too seriously. As he concludes in the closing chapter, “When you take time, often, to reflect on the miracle of life — the miracle that you are even able to read this book - the gift of sight, of love, and all the rest, it can help to remind you that many of the things that you think of as ‘big stuff’ are really just ‘small stuff’ that you are turning into big stuff.”
May we be encouraged to develop compassion in our lives.
And may it be so for us!
Harvie Barker is an author of inspirational message who resides in Penticton.