Burger King has developed a low-methane Whopper. Apparently, by adding lemongrass to feed, the methane released during digestion can be reduced by a third.
But is this a lot of hot air about, well, hot air? Has the climate crisis really been caused by burping cows?
If one looks closer at these claims, the numbers become a little less dramatic. Cattle only eat grain in feedlots for the last few weeks of their life, and methane emissions before that time are not included.
If lifetime emissions are included, the actual reduction is less than 1%.
If you take another step back, the carbon emissions created by farming the feed crops, transporting the cattle, and cooking the burgers has been ignored completely.
In fact, the entire story illustrates how difficult it can be to separate good science from hype when it comes to the low carbon economy.
Ultimately, there is only one cause of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. Since the industrial revolution, we have been extracting and burning stored carbon that took millions of years of natural processes to deposit into the earth’s crust. Prior to this change, many human activities created carbon emissions – farming, burning wood, burning grasslands. But all of these activities were part of a carbon cycle, where plants would absorb carbon from the atmosphere, and then human activity would quickly release the same molecules. The proportion of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was not affected.
A natural cycle is also at work with cattle. Cows do not actually produce methane, it is bacteria in their four stomachs that break down grass, and create these emissions. If the grass is not eaten, but simply dies and rots, the same bacteria will cause it to decompose, and release the same amount of methane.
In a similar way, despite constant claims to the contrary, forest fires do not cause climate change. The wood that is burned absorbed carbon out of the atmosphere to grow, and that carbon is released by the fire. As long as a forest grows again, the carbon will be reabsorbed.
All of this happens within a few decades.
You could even argue that wasting energy does not cause climate change. If you are wasting electrical energy that was generated from solar, wind, or hydroelectricity, it has very little effect on carbon in the atmosphere.
This doesn’t mean eating meat, burning forests, or wsting energy have no effect on the environment. But they are distractions from the overwhelming cause of the climate crisis, and have been purposely fostered as distractions by people and companies that have a vested interest in prolonging the fossil fuel economy. If climate change is perceived as a vast and nebulous problem arising from multiple sources, it becomes very hard for people to change their behaviour.
So let’s keep our eyes on the prize, and separate genuine solutions from hot air. I give Burger King credit for engaging with the problem of climate change, but the low methane whopper is not the solution. It might be comforting to believe we can have our burgers and eat them too, but we need to deal with the actual source of the problem. We need to stop burning fossil fuels.
And let the cows digest in peace.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard. Email: info@landformadb.com Visit: www.landformadb.com