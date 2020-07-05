Inflated egos to get a reality check
OVERVIEW: The influence of the full moon is waning. Pressure will be released in some areas. It’s fine to take advantage of this for now.
Some are given a second chance in personal or business. Decide if its worth it. Discuss what each expects of the other and make up your mind. Attitudes affect choices.
Grand plans are still possible, so stay focused. A change of location may be required. Pick mode of transportation. Settle into new or renovated surroundings. Extra running around will take care of loose ends.
Those with inflated egos will get a reality check and have to make necessary adjustments. They will see how it was for the best.
ARIES: Soften your words or demands so others will listen and consider what you expect of them.
TAURUS: Pull strings with finances or assets that effect related people or situations. Settle things.
GEMINI: Others find you more attractive and come on stronger than you may be comfortable with.
CANCER: Pursue your ambitious agenda but alter how you go about it or who you connect it to.
LEO: Special arrangement will give you a sense of security that is not obvious to others for now.
VIRGO: Take time to do additional research when it comes to relationships. Seek extra clarity.
LIBRA: Your ability to promote will turn the tide in a more positive direction. Others will follow.
SCORPIO: Location choices become more important to your agenda. Take control of planning.
SAGITTARIUS: You have luck with home or property matters. Play your cards close to the vest.
CAPRICORN: Others seek your knowledge or expertise. Take a hands on approach to gain.
AQUARIUS: Discuss details behind the scene that will benefit you when it all comes together.
PISCES: Relationships are unusual or inspirational. See what you have in common to travel.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer, whose column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.