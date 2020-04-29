During these unprecedented times of social distancing, isolation and unknowns, it may be challenging to stay positive and optimistic.
But doing so is critical to your well-being. Numerous studies and research projects have shown a correlation between overall health and optimism. Remaining calm and constructive at times of uncertainty can help us navigate through difficulties and find a path towards our more resilient selves.
For me, heading outdoors, especially during spring, helps me find solace and tranquility. I love watching this time of renewal; greening up of grasses, unfolding of new leaves and the appearance of colourful spring flowers. The change in colour combined with blue skies and longer days create an innate desire in me to get outside as often as possible.
And getting outside for a hike, walk or bike ride should be part of everyone’s daily routine, especially now.
It’s probably not altogether surprising that Earth Day falls during the month of April. Earth Day started in the U.S. on April 22, 1970 as an idea for a nation to focus on the environment. Now in its 50th year, over 1 billion people in 192 countries are believed to partake in Earth Day events that encourage change in human behaviour in order to create a healthy and sustainable environment.
We all want a safe and healthy environment in which to live. Earth Day is a reminder that by working together, we have a better chance of making this goal a reality.
Many of us refer to April as Earth Month, which gives us plenty of opportunity to take action to make the world a better place. If you need some ideas, I’ve compiled a list of actions you can take to combat invasive species, which in turn makes the earth a healthier place and will be sure to boost your optimism.
• Landscape and garden with native plants. Many invasive plants were once popular garden plants that escaped into parks and wilderness areas where they compete with native plants.
• Check online resources such as oiso.ca or contact your local invasive species society or naturalist club for help identifying invasive species in your neighbourhood.
• Encourage your local nursery to sell native and non-invasive plants because they provide better habitat for birds and other wildlife, and are often easier to care for.
• Practice Clean-Drain-Dry with your watercraft, trailer and fishing equipment to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
• Re-home unwanted aquarium fish, turtles or other pets. Never release unwanted animals into the wild.
• Control the spread of invasive seeds. Wash boots and tires before hiking or biking in a new place.
For information on invasive species go to our website: www.oasiss.ca or contact the Program Coordinator for the Okanagan-Similkameen, Lisa Scott, at 250-404-0115.