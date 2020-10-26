The City of Penticton is working closely with community partners to create an Age-Friendly Action Plan and wants to know what age-friendly means to you.
A webpage has been created at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca for sharing photos and comments about what supports healthy aging in Penticton, and where there are barriers that need to be addressed.
All you need to do to participate is take a photo or two in your neighbourhood, upload them to the webpage, and add a comment about what the photos mean to you. You can also email your photos and ideas to the City at getconnected@penticton.ca.
“This is a great opportunity for people to provide their ideas and suggestions that will make our community even more welcoming and caring for people of all ages and abilities,” said Adam Goodwin, social development specialist for the City of Penticton. “A photo speaks a thousand words, and hearing from citizens, community organizations and businesses will ensure that our action plan benefits everyone in the community.”
Your photos and comments will help the planning group learn about all the good things the community could be doing more of, and where there are opportunities to improve.
And there are prizes. Anyone who shares a photo or comment before November 5 will be eligible to win one of five $50 gift cards.
“We know that Penticton is a great community with lots of support,” said Elmie Saaltink, board chair of the Seniors Wellness Society and member of Age-Friendly Action Plan advisory group.
“If we work together, we will be able to ensure everyone has what they need to age well.”
The action plan will build on the eight elements identified by the World Health Organization for creating an age-friendly city. These include everything from outdoor spaces that are clean and secure to accessible housing and transportation and opportunities for social participation.
More information, including a short video about the eight elements of an age-friendly community, and a guide for taking photos, is available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. You can also contact Adam Goodwin at the City of Penticton, 250-328-8872, or via email at SocialDevelopment@penticton.ca
---
AGE FRIENDLY
The 8 key features of an age-friendly community:
• Outdoor spaces and public buildings are pleasant, clean, secure and physically
accessible.
• Public transportation is accessible and affordable.
• Housing is affordable, appropriately located, well built, well designed/accessible and secure.
• Opportunities exist for social participation in leisure, social, cultural and spiritual activities with people of all ages and cultures.
• Older people are treated with respect and are included in civic life.
• Opportunities for employment and volunteerism cater to older persons’ interests and abilities.
• Age-friendly communication and information is available.
• Community support and health services are tailored to older persons’ needs.