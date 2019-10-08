OVERVIEW: Sudden communication glitches cause some confusion. Check equipment or wording before you take action on speculation. Some like to say or do things for shock value and are entertained by how others are reacting; its immature.
Those reaching the end of the road or being blocked need to move on. Trying to make up won’t work this time in personal or business relationships.
Infatuations can be a distraction for a short time, but likely not to amount to much; try to stay in reality. Avoid being “out of it,” making matters worse.
Emotional tensions are extreme so be on guard. Observe surroundings. Avoid violent or perverse individuals, etc.
ARIES: At this point arguing over who owes who becomes a lose-lose situation. Bide your time now.
TAURUS: Relationship matters are extremely tense and need a practical plan to reach a solution.
GEMINI: A shake-up behind the scenes connects present issues to the past. Dance around details.
CANCER: Others have some say over where you will be or how relationships affect moving forward.
LEO: Avoid showdowns of all types as reputation could be affected by attitudes. Cool your heels.
VIRGO: Trying to change the status quo could be a fruitless pursuit. Negotiate with them instead.
LIBRA: Settle outstanding matters even if you have to give a little. Its worth the sense of relief etc.
SCORPIO: Divide up the power base as both sides want their way. Sit together to work it all out.
SAGITTARIUS: Confidential or secret activities draw you into strange situations or power games.
CAPRICORN: Let others know where you really stand so they don’t take action without you now.
AQUARIUS: Be prepared to stand up and be counted. Take on another job or position near or far.
PISCES: Sudden opportunity causes you to shift gears. Investigate who is really involved with it.
