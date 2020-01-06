Reflecting on the past year’s highlights of memorable events and dishes, it’s those shared with friends that rise to the top of the list.
When our Seattle friends came to visit over the summer, it was cause for celebration. We shared many meals at home together, all of us taking a turn at the stove or barbecue.
But one morning they trumped the culinary hi-jinx with a Dutch baby at breakfast. Neither Dutch nor a baby, it’s from the popover family of treats, a great puffy hot-out-of-the-oven extravaganza, meant to wow. And wow it did. Drizzled with maple syrup, a side dish of crispy bacon and cups of strong coffee, we ripped into it like fiends.
The Dutch baby’s origins are born out of the world of pancakes and crepes. Versions show up on diner menus in the U.S. under names such as Bismarck, German pancake and Dutch Puff. Research suggests it was first introduced under its current moniker at Manca’s Café, a family restaurant in Seattle, in the early 20th Century.
Consisting of flour, eggs, milk and a bit of sugar and spice – in this case nutmeg – the base comes together quickly. The key is to whisk air into the mix, as unlike a pancake, it has no leavening agents to make it rise. The more you whisk, the better.
It’s cooked not on the stove or griddle but baked in a hot oven, in an equally hot cast iron pan with a generous portion of melted butter. The recipe’s method makes it magically puff up like a soufflé, albeit unevenly, achieving a golden brown exterior and thick and moist interior. It should be served immediately for maximum visual effect as it can deflate quickly.
You might be familiar with its kissing cousin the Yorkshire pudding, another popover and a classic companion to roast beef, slathered in gravy. The difference is that Yorkshires are made with hot beef or bacon dripping and never sugar. Also, while Yorkshires are thinner and crisper, babies are thicker – the extra eggs make all the difference. It’s all about the ratios of ingredients used.
(A word about cast iron pans – they’re not created equal. Choose one that has high sides otherwise the batter will spill out when rising.)
Other foods made similarly from a batter that puffs up are French gougeres, toad in the hole, Dutch poffertjes, Danish eleskivers and Japanese takoyaki, to name a few.
The Dutch baby is not just a breakfast of champions. It also makes a wonderful lunch course, made savoury – minus the sugar – with grated cheese and herbs, alongside a green salad.
Or serve it as a dessert course at the dinner hour. It can be drizzled with many kinds of sauces, from simple lemon and sugar to maple syrup or warm fruit compotes and ice cream. You can also add sliced apples or pears to the batter before baking, and other spices such as cinnamon, and maybe a sprinkle of icing sugar before serving.
Below is the recipe for the Dutch baby given to me by our friends. Make it before your dietary new year’s resolutions take hold, or keep it in your back pocket as a secret weapon when you want to wow your friends.
Dutch Baby
Makes one large 12-inch baby but recipe can easily be either divided between two pans or halved for a smaller one. 425 F for 20 minutes, then 300 F for five minutes
6 large eggs
1 cup flour
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons sugar (or to taste)
sprinkle of nutmeg
6 tablespoons butter
12-inch cast iron pan
Put the cast iron pan in the oven and preheat to 425 F In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until frothy. Add the flour, milk and sugar and whisk until smooth. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Whisk until smooth and well combined. Add the butter to the cast iron pan.
When the butter is melted and hot and the oven comes to temperature, carefully pour the batter into the hot buttered pan. Bake for 20 minutes then turn down the temperature to 300 F for five minutes. Drizzle with your preferred topping and serve immediately.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.