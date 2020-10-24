OVERVIEW: Hold meetings in person or on zoom as everyone needs to be on the same page before the work week gets underway. Decide who will be in charge so each can move forward knowing their duties or other responsibilities. Adapt to any changes of protocol or venue.
Associates seem to get along as their eyes are on the shared benefits that will result. Reach an agreement on cost cutting measures that boost the bottom line. Those outside the circle try to butt in without much luck; just carry on. Bull headed power grabbers become frustrated as they quit or get fired.
The full moon in Taurus on Halloween causes some to lock horns.
ARIES: Take control of finances or assets for yourself or others. A shift of focus occurs quickly.
TAURUS: Others know you mean business now and do their best to placate you. Lay out plans.
GEMINI: Your power increases behind the scenes. Unexpected activity connects officials etc.
CANCER: Sudden changes affect how much you can count on associates or authorities now.
LEO: Status or career goals may be tied to locations. Its time to take the long view of future.
VIRGO: Be open to change that will
benefit you even if it is not what you originally planned.
LIBRA: Cash things in or convert where you can. Making changes will lighten your load.
SCORPIO: Rein in those who are acting up or trying to pull rank. There is required protocol.
SAGITTARIUS: Secrets need careful handling so as not to upset the applecart or others.
CAPRICORN: Be in touch with those who can pull strings for you. Step out of comfort zone.
AQUARIUS: Career or ambitions affect where you can go or show certain conditions needed.
PISCES: Your thoughts seem to attract those who can fulfill your greater plans with less effort.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.