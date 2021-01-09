If you still have a natural Christmas tree at home, time is running out to send it off using some of the convenient pick-up and drop-off services available now.
If you live in Penticton or Summerland, you can arrange to have your tree picked up and taken away for composting in exchange for a donation to a good cause.
Pickup in the Peach City will be handled by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1399.
The service is open to residents of Penticton and the West Bench only through Jan. 18. All donations received will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy charities. Call 250-490-2315 to register for collection.
Penticton residents can also drop off clean, natural Christmas trees at Fire Hall No. 2 at 285 Dawson Ave. through Jan. 31.
Tree pickup service in Summerland is being handled by high school students to support Dry Grad 2021 activities
Pickup is only available this Sunday, Jan. 10, 9-10 a.m. To schedule a pickup, call 250-404-4087 or e-mail sfd@summerland.ca.
No such curbside service is available in Oliver and Osoyoos, but drop-off points have been established in both communities. In Oliver, EZ Bins has parked a container on Station Street just north of Bank Avenue. In Osoyoos, residents can drop off trees adjacent to the washroom at Kinsmen Park at the northwest corner of the parking lot below the Sun Bowl Arena through Jan. 11.
If you have to take matters into your own hands, clean natural trees are accepted for free at all local landfills or can be cut up and placed into your yard waste container for pickup when the service resumes in March.