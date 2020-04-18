Seeing OneSky’s logo on Hillside Winery’s 2016 Cabernet Franc, “lifted” the OneSky spirit, says executive director Tanya Behardien.
She loved the look of the label Hillside created for a OneSky campaign that launched on Dec. 3, 2019, which coincided with Giving Tuesday. Behardien says to see that come out through social media meant a lot to her.
“It was really quite impactful to see your brand on someone else's product of such quality,” adds Behardien.
Hillside Winery created a campaign with the label to raise funds for OneSky, donating $10 from every bottle sold. The 10 available cases sold out, raising $1,200, which was then matched by Hillside winemaker, Kathy Malone, doubling the total to $2,400.
“That’s incredible. Incredible in such a short amount of time to raise that amount of money,” says Behardien. “To have Kathy personally match that was really such an honour.”
Launa Maundrell, general manager of Hillside Winery, was thrilled to see the fundraiser receive so much support so quickly.
“It completely exceeded our expectations,” she says.
Behardien says the plan is to use the money at the Foundry towards its youth wellness hub. They will help youth on their next journey and promote wellness.
The work they do in the social services, the people they support are often unrecognized.
“Marginalized and vulnerable people aren’t seen,” she says. “Sometimes the work we do to support people in challenging times goes unnoticed. There is a piece of Hillside using our logo on that label that validated the work that the organization does. We felt honoured to be recognized. It was very special.”
OneSky is coordinating supports for shut-in seniors through the Better at Home Program. If you want to volunteer to offer wellness calls to local seniors or help with the provision of groceries or health products like hearing aid batteries, incontinence briefs, compression socks or other helpful items please call 250 487-3376