OVERVIEW: Start the week slowly as some are feeling a bit dreamy under the influence of the new moon in the sign of Pisces.
This effect increases the chance of making emotional decisions not based on practicality. It will be necessary to face facts as they really are.
Mercury is still retrograde so it could take a little longer to get organized; leave options open. Check where there is real value or profit, otherwise funds are wasted. It is time for feet on the ground.
Sort out who is best suited to assume a leadership role in all of this. Listen to the one with experience. Draft letters or proposals. Discuss critical details. Avoid those low, negative or manipulative.
ARIES: When climbing the ladder of success take it rung by rung to reach your goals. Don’t skip.
TAURUS: Keep your hands on the financial reins in order to move your agenda in right direction.
GEMINI: You have the ability to change lanes very quickly to adapt to the games that others play.
CANCER: The new moon highlights matters that you hope to influence. Work with the authorities.
LEO: You don’t have to be a one-man army by doing others work for them. Your duties come first.
VIRGO: Sort out what you need compared to what you want. There can be a new arrangement.
LIBRA: A change of location or venue can work out for you even if it was not your first choice.
SCORPIO: Adjust relationships to make them more clear as to what is business or personal etc.
SAGITTARIUS: Establish security in your power base. Build on what you have already achieved.
CAPRICORN: Be the one to take the lead or instruct others so they feel like they are included.
AQUARIUS: Let out information on a need to know basis so others can absorb it in stages now.
PISCES: Step into the limelight with the new moon in your sign. Convince others to join you.