There's no better way to escape the feeling of isolation than with a delicious and decadent culinary adventure. Here are a few to indulge in this week. (Don’t forget to mask up.)
A surefire prescription to fend off cold weather’s chills lies in a hearty bowl of seafood chowder at the Naramata Inn. Plump mussels, clams, Road 17 Arctic char and sablefish, all sustainable of course, are cooked with care and embraced with D Dutchmen Dairy cream, fish stock, local potatoes and wild foraged sumac providing a subtle tang. Thick, rich and comforting, it’s available on the lunch and dinner menus, and served with their signature apple sourdough bread and cultured butter for you to slather on as you wish.
The annual Mussels & Fries celebration runs today thru Sunday at Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn CreekVineyards. The popular event, marking its fifth year, highlights B.C. mussels in a classic combination originating in Belgium. Chef Jeff Van Geest puts his own spin on it offering one pound of mussels steamed in your choice of sauces: white wine, cream, leeks and thyme; harissa, preserved lemon and tomato,or; tomato, chorizo and saffron. Hand-cut Kennebec fries are the crowning glory, served with housemade aioli.
For pastry lovers, French chocolatiers Celine Nativel and David Mullner of Penticton's Maison Mulnati have expanded their dark and delicious vegan offerings with a Saturdays-only, Best of France Viennoiserie breakfast. Baked goods, an essential accompaniment to a cup of strong coffee – or tea, Maison fans can order the pre-packed option that includes a pain au chocolat, organic brioche scented with orange blossom, three gluten-free madeleines, a GF peach wheel with vanilla glaze and an indulgent cookie studded with nuts, berries and chocolate chips. You can also create your own selection by purchasing the offerings individually. Made on-site, all the ingredients used are of the utmost organic quality. The menu is posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages and you can simply place your order before Saturday each week to either pick up in their store on Saturday morning or request their free delivery in the Penticton area.
The lunchtime sandwich course is being given new life at The Nest. The restaurant (formerly known as The Nest and Nectar) has hatched four new sandwiches including a smoked brisket banh mi. A riff on the iconic Vietnamese sammie, The Nest’s version starts with a crusty housemade ciabatta bun holding slices of lusciously tender and juicy brisket that takes five days to make, layered with fermented cucumbers, chilli aioli, Vietnamese pickled carrot slaw, pickled jalapenos – providing a smooth even heat – crisp lettuce and crispy shallots. Presented cut in half for ease of access, the flavourful and balanced combination makes for a terrifically decent lunch and lure for repeat visits. A choice of sides includes house-cut fries tossed in brown butter and vinegar-infused sea salt.
For a no-holds-barred chocolate experience, Accent Chocolate on Main Street makes a dense and delicious hot chocolate to ward away the cold. Their version begins with liquid Belgian dark chocolate heated with a touch of full fat milk. From there, the 'rococoa' flourishes begin with a tower of real whipped cream (known here as “whippy”), followed by tandem drizzles of caramel and dark chocolate sauces, and a liberal dusting of Belgian cocoa. You might be tempted to ask for a knife and fork to cut through this decadent devil but a spoon will suffice.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.