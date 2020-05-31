EDITOR'S NOTE: An abridged version of this story has already been published online. This is the full interview with Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, conducted earlier this week.
Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff says it has “never been more important to shop local” in light of the economic devastation the town and local businesses have gone through over the past two months.
With numerous downtown businesses reopening this week after being locked down for two months as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, McKortoff said she’s proud of how local residents of the border town handled what has been a very difficult time for so many.
At the most recent Osoyoos council meeting, veteran councillor C.J. Rhodes commented it has never been more important for local residents to support local businesses and the rest of council unanimously agreed, said McKortoff, who has been mayor for almost six years and who this year celebrates 50 years as an Osoyoos resident.
“Because we are a border town, we have different issues to deal with. Many of our residents often go across the border towards Oroville (Washington) to fill up on gas.
“The fact is people can’t run down to get gas or buy some groceries in Oroville. Some people would still prefer to do that but they can’t, so it now means they need to look carefully and support the businesses in our town. In light of what’s happened, it has never been more important to buy local.”
All the barber shops and hair salons in town reopened Tuesday and “were all doing a booming business” and several restaurants also opened with in-house service for the first time since early March. Osoyoos Golf Course has been open for several weeks and the town’s pickleball and tennis courts are also now open.
The town has decided to keep the Sonora Community Centre, town hall and Sun Bowl Arena closed for now, but the mayor expects them to reopen soon, likely around June 1, said McKortoff.
She is encouraging local residents to get outside and engage in activities like boating, sailing, canoeing and paddleboarding on Osoyoos Lake.
“But party boats like pontoon boats with large crowds is not a really good idea right now. We want people to get outdoors. We want people to use our trails, our beaches and because we haven’t closed those. We want people to social distance when they do go out. When you look after yourself, you are looking after your community.”
The residents of Osoyoos and those across B.C. have responded very well to difficult times during the past two months and that’s why the number of deaths and those getting sick from the virus are amongst the lowest in the country, said McKortoff.
“The residents across this province have been given a consistent and well co-ordinated message with the Minister of Health (Adrian Dix) and provincial health officer (Dr. Bonnie Henry),” she said. “Their message has been easy to follow and because we are all on the same page … it has helped all of us in this province.
“So many doctors and officials across Canada have consistently praised the way things have been done here in British Columbia.”
It has been difficult to offer "Canada’s warmest welcome" – the marketing slogan the town has used as a resort municipality for several decades — in the middle of a historic worldwide pandemic, but McKortoff remains confident the town will come back stronger than ever when restrictions are being lifted.
It was crucial to shut down the American border as Washington State was the first to report COVID-19 infections back in early March and McKortoff is confident the border will remain closed for the foreseeable future, except to allow for essential service workers to move back and forth.
“We’re quite happy that the border has closed,” she said. “It forces people to rethink what they are doing. They can’t cross, because they would have to quarantine for 14 days and no one I know wants to go through that, and it forces people to think about where they’re going to spend their money and to shop locally.”
A public plea by McKortoff and members of council for visitors to stay away during the Easter holiday weekend in April and the Victoria Day long weekend just recently in efforts to keep everyone safe was mostly successful, she said.
The majority of local hotels and motels have remained open during the lockdown and she is confident business will pick up dramatically with summer approaching, which is crucial because they play such a big role in the town’s economic success, she said.
With restrictions being lifted, the town is expecting more visitors to come to Osoyoos as summer approaches. As long as precautions remain place, McKortoff is confident a return to normal can happen sooner than later.
“We’re going to have to take a different view of things … we’re going to have to do thing slowly and carefully,” she said. “We’ve been pretty lucky in this town as there’s no one I know of who has been sick. We’re all being very sensible about it and this has to continue.”
There are many people who own vacation properties in Osoyoos and asking all of them to stay home isn’t realistic, she said. “What we are telling these people is to only come if it’s absolutely essential and be safe and careful,” she said.
Council has met regularly with Destination Osoyoos, the town’s destination marketing agency, and is supportive of their efforts to bring tourists to town as long as it is done in a safe manner, she said.
“They are obviously quite keen to get things going again and what we’re saying is we just need to be careful we are doing this slowly because that last thing we need is an outbreak and have to dial everything back again,” she said. “We’ve done things very well so far and I don’t see any reason why this can’t continue.”
The town has had to cancel its popular Canada Day Cherry Fiesta parade and fireworks display, which traditionally draws between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors, as well as the popular Music in the Park concert series.
The reality is any event with mass gatherings have been cancelled in most parts of the world and local residents understand this, said McKortoff.
“People are kind of on board knowing these events had to be cancelled, but the attitude is we’ll come back next year with events that are bigger and better than ever before,” she said.