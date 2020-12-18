Trinity Care Centre residents got an early Christmas gift Wednesday courtesy of some caring students from Wiltse Elementary School.
Five-year-old Adalyn Welsman and Tiana Sprado, 10, delivered two bags of letters, cards and drawings they and their fellow students have been working on to Trinity as part of the school’s Letters Against Isolation program.
Watching the delivery from the doorway of the centre were Joan and Jack Badgley, two of the grateful recipients.
“I find it overwhelming the love and concern that is being expressed,” said Joan, 82. “Even though the students aren’t able to come in right now, getting those cards shows that they are thinking of us and it shows that all generations care for each other in the same way.”
Added husband Jack, 85, “It makes me feel good that people in the community care about us.”
Trinity, operated by Interior Health, was just one of several long-term care centres in Penticton that Wiltse’s students did up season’s greetings for.
“Because of COVID a lot of people don’t get to see their families, so we wanted to write letters to make the residents in the homes happy and feel special and let them know they're not alone in this,” said Tiana, who is in Grade 5. “In my letter I said a lot of things I like to do and some things about my family.”
Andrea Naylor, Trinity’s program co-ordinator, gets to see first-hand how important those scribbled crayon drawings are to the Trinity residents she cares so much about.
“This year it’s extra special, it’s wonderful to see the smiles on the faces and hear their comments,” she said. “They talk about their grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they were young, it’s just about coming together and sharing and kindness and reaching out to others.”
Wiltse kindergarten teacher Jennifer Brown worked with the students to help them create the cards and letters.
“We want seniors to know that even if they can’t be with people outside their residence at this time, there are many community members thinking about them,” said Brown. “Letters Against Isolation is one way that we as a community can give back.”
It’s working, according to Naylor.
“Right now it’s all about (residents’) safety, and if we can bring a little happiness into their lives, then it will be a Merry Christmas,” she said.